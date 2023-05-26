ñol


Aftermath of First Republic Bank Takeover: JPMorgan Chase Turns Down 1K Employees

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2023 10:11 AM | 1 min read
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM will not give jobs to some First Republic Bank FRCB employees after the takeover.
  • JMP notified about 1,000 First Republic Bank employees that they aren’t being given jobs even temporarily, reported Bloomberg.
  • According to Bloomberg, JP Morgan offered full-time or transitional roles to about 85% of the nearly 7,000 workers still working at First Republic when it failed, while the others were told they would not get offers.
  • The source stated that the temporary jobs would be for three, six, nine, or 12 months, depending on the position.
  • First Republic Bank, now under the control of JPMorgan following a seizure by regulators, was known for its ultra-generous employee incentives.
  • Former First Republic employees who weren’t offered jobs at JPMorgan “will receive pay and benefits covering 60 days and will be offered a package that includes an additional lump-sum payment and continuing benefits coverage,” a JMP spokesperson stated.
  • Price Action: JPM shares are trading higher by 0.51% at $136.36 on the last check Friday.

