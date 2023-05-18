Tetra Tech Bags $48M USAID Data Analytics Contract

- Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK has been awarded a $48 million single-award contract by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Ethiopia Mission.
- Under this five-year contract, TTEK will develop a comprehensive learning platform that will apply predictive analytics to monitor data to inform programming decisions.
- The data scientists at Tetra Tech will use various research modeling techniques to promote innovative data gathering, analysis, and interpretation through the learning platform.
- Price Action: TTEK shares are trading higher by 0.85% at $143.21 on the last check Thursday.
