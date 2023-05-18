Tetra Tech Bags $48M USAID Data Analytics Contract

by

has been awarded a $48 million single-award contract by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Ethiopia Mission. Under this five-year contract, TTEK will develop a comprehensive learning platform that will apply predictive analytics to monitor data to inform programming decisions.

The data scientists at Tetra Tech will use various research modeling techniques to promote innovative data gathering, analysis, and interpretation through the learning platform.

Price Action: TTEK shares are trading higher by 0.85% at $143.21 on the last check Thursday.

