ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

ON Semiconductor Looks To Earmark $2B On EV Chip Production

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2023 9:08 AM | 2 min read
  • ON Semiconductor Corp ON looks to invest $2 billion in boosting the production of silicon carbide chips catering to electric vehicles.
  • ON is weighing the expansion in the U.S., the Czech Republic, or Korea, where it already has factories, Reuters cites company executives during an analyst presentation.
  • ON Semiconductor is a veteran supplier to the automotive industry, supplying chips that go into drive trains of electric cars and other chips like cameras and sensors that help with driver-assistance systems.
  • ON produces over 50% of its chips internally and has invested in a complete supply chain for energy-efficient silicon carbide chips.
  • In an interview, ON CEO Hassane El-Khoury said the firm's silicon carbide chip production centers on one of its Bucheon, South Korea factories. 
  • ON plans to find "end-to-end" production as a geographically distributed supply chain has become an important selling point to automakers wary of the semiconductor chip crisis.
  • On Thursday's financial analyst day, ON shared plans to capture 40% of the silicon carbide automotive chip market by 2027.
  • ON forecasts that growth in that area and others will help it grow revenue at a 10% - 12% compound annual rate, expanding sales from $8.3 billion in 2022 to an estimate with a midpoint of $13.9 billion by 2027. Over the same period, ON expects to grow free cash flows from $1.6 billion in 2022 to $3.5 billion - $4 billion by 2027.
  • In May, ON reported first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 1% year-on-year to $1.96 billion, beating the consensus of $1.92 billion.
  • Revenue from Power Solutions Group (PSG) grew 3% Y/Y to $1.01 billion, Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) decreased 14% Y/Y to $592.8 million, and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) rose 32% Y/Y to $354.1 million.
  • ON Price Action: ON Semiconductor shares are trading higher by 1.28% at $84.10 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsTechMediaBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved