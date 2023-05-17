Horizon Therapeutics Options Trader Betting On A Major Dip For Stock By January 2024

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company HZNP shares dropped sharply on Tuesday following a report suggesting the FTC is expected to file a complaint to block Amgen's deal to buy the company.

On CNBC’s "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Horizon Therapeutics traded at 20x average daily options volume on Tuesday.

There was a buyer of 10,000 of the Jan. 2024 85-puts at an average price of $10.75 per contract, Khouw mentioned.

The trader expects Horizon’s stock to drop at least 23% by January.

Reuters reported that the FTC said Amgen could use its solid position to pressure insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers into favorable terms for Horizon's two key products - thyroid eye disease treatment Tepezza and gout drug Krystexxa.

Price Action: Horizon’s shares fell 14.2% to close at $96.34 on Tuesday, but added 1.8% in Wednesday’s premarket trading session.

