Tesla Marks Electrifying Achievement As Global Fleet Crosses 100B Miles

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA said on Monday said that its fleet has driven over 100 billion miles.

What Happened: Tesla’s fleet around the globe has driven the equivalent of 532 round trips to the sun, the company said in a tweet on Monday.

Why It Matters: The Texas-based EV maker produced and delivered over 1.3 million EVs globally in 2022. In the year, customers avoided the release of 13.4 million metric tons of carbon-dioxide emissions, as per Tesla’s 2022 Impact Report.

The company says that it used real-world mileage data from over four million cars on the road to estimate its greenhouse gas savings for the report.

For the first quarter, Tesla reported vehicle production of 440,801 units, up 44% year-over-year. First-quarter deliveries totaled 442,875, up 36% year-over-year.

“For 2023, we expect to remain ahead of the long-term 50% CAGR with around 1.8 million cars for the year," the company said.

