Several users of Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Pixel 6 Pro have reported that their phones are overheating and draining the batteries excessively.

What Happened: Pixel 6 Pro users have been experiencing an issue where their phones are overheating and draining their batteries excessively, reported Engadget.

One Pixel 6 Pro user contacted Engadget and reported that their phone was overheating and draining its battery excessively, potentially due to an update of the Google app that started rolling out on May 12.

The reader said that the phone was on a wireless charger but still overheated and drained the battery even though they had not used it in the past hour. The reader shared a screenshot with the publication of their phone's settings menu, showing the Google app burning through the 6 Pro's battery in the background.

"Still very hot, and if I didn’t roll back to a different version, I wouldn’t have a net increase on my phone’s battery," added the user, according to the report.

Other Pixel users on Reddit and Google support forums also reported the same issue, with some resorting to rolling back to an older version of the Google app.

"Nothing worked. I did try force-stopping Android System Intelligence, which is using 14% of my battery while Google (regardless of version) is still in the lead with 18%. Phone is still hot, but it appears to be charging on a wireless charger. This is unbelievably frustrating," wrote a user on Reddit.

Another Redditor wrote, "Actually ended up with an even older version from May 10, still draining the battery."

On the Google support forum, one user said, "Screen time has been reduced to around 3 hours from roughly around 6 hours!"

"Pixel 6 same issue. Battery used 65% in 4 hours with hardly any use. Phone is very hot too," wrote another user.

Another user on Google support forum said they had "experienced this before with updates and after a day or so, things have returned to normal."

Why It Matters: The fact that the Google app is suspected as the culprit is also concerning, given that this is not the first time a software upgrade has caused issues for Pixel customers.

Google had to repair the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in May 2022 after users complained that an update made haptic feedback less effective. In 2021, the company paused its December Pixel upgrade after consumers complained that it was causing their phones to drop calls.

