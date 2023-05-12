What's Going On With AMD Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading lower by 2.69% to $94.49 Friday afternoon amid recent volatility in the semiconductor space. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM recently said it was experiencing increased costs amid the Ukraine war while the broader semi space has been volatile amid AI developments.

The stock is also trading lower in sympathy with the broader market as major indicies fall following the postponement of a planned debt limit meeting between Biden and McCarthy.

What's Happening With The Debt Ceiling?

The debt ceiling issue is front and center amid warnings of an economic catastrophe if the limit is not raised before the government defaults. A Friday report from the Congressional Budget Office delves into the extent to which the government can hold off a default light of the budgetary projections.

If the government's financing needs are within $300 billion before June 15, then it can rely on the tax payments due by the date, the CBO said in the May 2023 "Federal Debt and the Statutory Limit" report...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD has a 52-week high of $109.57 and a 52-week low of $54.57.