What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares may also be trading lower by 2.51% to $167.76 Friday afternoon. The stock is trading lower, reversing following earlier strength, after Elon Musk announced a new CEO for Twitter and said he will transition to being an executive chair and CTO of Twitter.

Additionally, a Friday report by Reuters indicates a group of Tesla Model S and Model X owners have filed a proposed class-action lawsuit in California. Per the Reuters report, the lawsuit is automatic software updates "that reportedly decreased driving range or cause battery failures".

The stock is also trading lower in sympathy with the broader market as major indicies fall following the postponement of a planned debt limit meeting between Biden and McCarthy.

What Happened With Twitter?

Elon Musk officially announced the appointment of Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter on Friday. Yaccarino, previously the head of advertising at NBCUniversal, is set to join the social media giant in approximately six weeks.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, TSLA has a 52-week high of $314.67 and a 52-week low of $101.81.