What's Going On With GSI Technology Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
May 12, 2023 2:02 PM | 1 min read

GSI Technology, Inc. GSIT shares are trading higher by 145.73% to $4.03 Friday afternoon, despite a lack of company-specific news. The stock is rising on heavy volume as it trends across social media platforms during Friday's session.

GSIT has a share float of only 19.564 million, making it a low float stock. The stock has seen a marked 64.21 million shares traded as of Friday at 1:30pm EDT, easily surpassing the trailing 100-day volume of 248,000 shares.

GSI Technology is a provider of semiconductor memory solutions. The company develops and markets high performance memory products

According to data from Benzinga Pro, GSIT has a 52-week high of $4.28 and a 52-week low of $1.45.

