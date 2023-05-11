Elon Musk And Bill Gates Agree On Something! How Public Support For Nuclear Power Could Be Moving Forward

Two of the richest people in the world have been seen more often as enemies than collaborators with one even shorting stock of the other’s company. That should make Elon Musk and Bill Gates agreeing on a subject a big deal.

Here’s where they stand on nuclear energy.

What Happened: Gates and Musk both have goals of helping invest in clean energy and see the world using more renewable options. Musk called out Gates for being hypocritical by investing in clean energy while also shorting Tesla stock.

One area of clean energy the two billionaires seem to agree on is nuclear power.

“It’s possible to build nuclear reactors without enormous costs — to our environment, our economy, or our health,” Gates tweeted.

Gates shared an article from Vox titled “Smaller, cheaper, safer: The next generation of nuclear power, explained.”

“This article details how it can be done to increase clean energy infrastructure.

Musk has also praised nuclear power in the past, once tweeting that it was “insane from a national security standpoint & bad for the environment to shut” down nuclear reactors. Musk called those who oppose nuclear power “sadly anti-human” in the past.

Musk was back with support of nuclear power on Twitter Thursday.

“The world should increase use of nuclear power!” Musk tweeted.

Why It’s Important: Gates founded TerraPower, an engineering company looking to open a “next generation” nuclear power plant.

Gates recently shared an update on TerraPower and said the nuclear power plant called the Natrium plant could be operational in 2030.

“This next-generation nuclear facility will be a win for the local economy, America’s energy independence, and the fight against climate change,” Gates said.

Gates went on to say that Natrium could be the most advanced nuclear facility in the world and will also be safer and produce less waste than past nuclear reactors.

“It’s the kind of effort that will help America maintain its energy independence.”

Gates called for the world to bet bigger on nuclear power, something that could be essential for clean energy of the future.

TerraPower raised $750 million in 2022 in an effort to help its nuclear ambitions with SK Group investing $250 million.

Clean energy continues to be a big focus of both Musk and Gates with both betting big on items like solar power and Musk’s Tesla has big bets on electric vehicles.

While the two may not always get along, they have been strong proponents to increase clean energy efforts and their support for nuclear power could go a long way to gain public support.

