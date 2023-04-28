Where's The Money? 10 Majors Earning Lowest Salaries 5 Years Post-College

A report issued by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York highlighted the lowest-paying majors for recent college graduates. The study analyzed the labor market outcomes of college graduates by major.

Graduates with degrees in the following majors have the lowest median wages early in their careers, according to the Fed's report:

Early Childhood Education: $40,000

Social Services: $37,000

Leisure and Hospitality: $38,000

Elementary Education: $40,000

Theology and Religion: $36,000

Special Education: $40,000

Performing Arts: $39,000

Family and Consumer Sciences: $37,000

Miscellaneous Education: $40,000

Psychology: $37,400

The report also found that underemployment rates are high for many of the above majors. For instance, graduates with a degree in early childhood education face an underemployment rate of 24.5%. Similarly, social services majors have an underemployment rate of 27.7%, while performing arts majors have an underemployment rate of 64.0%.

Read also: Man Built Backyard Treehouse In 6 Months: It's So Popular On Airbnb, He Quit His Job

In contrast, graduates with degrees in STEM fields tend to earn the highest salaries early in their careers. For example, computer engineering majors have a median wage of $74,000, while chemical engineering majors have a median wage of $75,000.

The report also found that the median wage for all majors early in their careers is $50,000, which is $6,500 more than the median wage for the lowest-paying majors.

The study only looked at graduates who worked full-time, had a bachelor's degree, and were between the ages of 22 and 27. It's worth noting that salaries can vary widely based on location, experience, and other factors.

Despite the relatively low salaries associated with some of these majors, it's important to note that higher education still offers a significant return on investment.

College graduates tend to earn more over their lifetimes than those without a degree. Additionally, a college education can provide a wide range of non-financial benefits, including increased opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Read next: Quitting Her Engineering Job To Start Travel Blogging Was The 'Best Decision' She Ever Made ... The Money Is Pretty Great Too

Photo: Shutterstock