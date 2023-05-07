Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said that Donald Trump as the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election could be bad for the grand old party.

What Happened: Christie commented on WABC 770 AM's "Cats Roundtable" with John Catsimatidis on Sunday, "A Trump-Biden rematch is bad for the Republican Party, reported The New York Post.

"Donald Trump has done nothing but lose since he won the election in 2016," said Christie, who was in the fray to become president in 2016, but lost the nomination to Trump.

"We lost the House in 2018. The Senate and the White House in 2020. We under-performed in 2022 and lost more governorships and another Senate seat."

He said, "Donald Trump cannot win." Christie said that Trump was on a "vanity exercise" to try to make himself feel better, according to the report.

Why It Matters: Christie said that he was "considering" running for president because the "people that are in the race so far are unwilling to take him on directly," reported the Post.

The only way to beat the front runner is to take the front runner on directly," he added.

Trump is currently the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. Other Republicans who are running include former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and political commentator and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is considered a potential contender against Trump, is yet to announce his candidacy.

Previously, Christie chastised Trump for being "afraid" of coming on the presidential debate stage.

"He’s afraid to get on the stage against people who are serious. And I’m sorry to see that he’s that afraid of it.”

