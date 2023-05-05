ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

Where Is The Next Leg Of Growth For Alibaba Cloud? Company Taps Metaverse And Web3

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 5, 2023 11:18 AM | 1 min read
Where Is The Next Leg Of Growth For Alibaba Cloud? Company Taps Metaverse And Web3
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited's BABA cloud unit has collaborated with layer-1 blockchain Avalanche and MUA DAO to help implement the integration and customization for metaverses and web3.
  • Alibaba's extended partnership with Avalanche will offer Alibaba Cloud clients a launchpad, Cloudverse, to help businesses customize, launch and maintain their metaverse spaces on Avalanche's blockchain, TechCrunch reports.
  • Avalanche's infrastructure will also help create customizable blockchain solutions through the Cloudverse.
  • Also Read: Alibaba Likely To Struggle With Cloud Growth, Analysts Say; Needs New Growth Driver For Other Businesses
  • MUA DAO is the service layer that will help implement the integration and customization for metaverses and web3.
  • The ability to launch metaverses quickly and efficiently could open doors for enterprises that do not have the time or resources to undertake these platforms.
  • In December, Alibaba Cloud began providing infrastructure and tools to help Asia-based users launch validators on the Avalanche network. 
  • That original iteration provided plug-and-play and node-as-a-service initiatives to help expand blockchain adoption in Asia.
  • According to John Wu, president of Ava Labs, Alibaba Cloud has about 4 million customers and 10 million developers. 
  • From Alibaba's perspective, one of the ways to get the Asian enterprise ecosystem into web3 is through the metaverse, Wu said.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.09% at $82.57 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsTechMediaBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved