Elon Musk‘s SpaceX has quietly brought back unlimited, high-speed data for standard Starlink subscriptions.

What Happened: According to Starlink’s fair use policy updated on its website, Starlink’s standard plan will remain unlimited and will no longer be deprioritized after 1TB of data use.

The change was spotted early on by a Twitter user named Nathan Owens.



Priority users, meanwhile, will receive unlimited standard data once they exhaust the priority data they signed up for. Priority users can subscribe for 1TB, 2TB, or 6TB of priority data.

Starlink has four types of service plans- standard, priority, mobile and mobile priority. While the standard plan is for typical household use, priority is for businesses and mobile for portable land use.

See Also: Best Stock Trading Software

Why It Matters: Though Starlink initially offered unlimited bandwidth for its standard plan, it was restrained in November with a new fair use policy.

According to the policy, residential users would get deprioritized and receive slower speeds if they crossed the 1TB use threshold, as reported by TechCrunch.

Last week, SpaceX launched 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from California. The rocket manufacturer is now looking to launch 56 Starlink satellites from Florida on May 4, Thursday.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: SpaceX Launches Next Falcon Heavy Mission: Why Elon Musk Finds This 27-Engine Rocket ‘Scary’