Elon Musk-owned SpaceX‘s Starlink is now offering a global roaming option that enables users to stay connected even at remote places where internet access is erratic or non-existent.

What Happened: Musk provided an update on SpaceX’s Starlink services and said it will offer global roaming. Sharing tweet by SpaceX, Musk said, “Starlink now offers global roaming.”

The Spacex tweet stated, “Starlink now offers a global roaming option for customers traveling to locations where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable.”

The global roaming option comes in two categories — Flat High Performance Starlink and Standard Starlink. While the Flat High Performance Starlink will provide high-speed, low-latency internet to users when moving, Standard Starlink is designed for portable use at any destination where Starlink has active coverage. Both, however, need a clear view of the sky, says Starlink on its website.

Why It’s Important: With the new option, users can immediately access high-speed, low-latency internet on an as-needed basis at any destination where Starlink provides active coverage, SpaceX said.

One can pause and un-pause the service at any time. Starlink Roam is further billed in a one-month increment, enabling users to customize their network in line with travel plans.

Last month, Starlink reportedly changed the pricing of its services depending on the capacity in the area of its users. Starlink cut prices by $20-$90 per month in areas with excess capacity and hiked charges by $10-$120 per month in areas with limited capacity.

