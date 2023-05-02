Why DoorDash (DASH) Stock Is Trading Higher

DoorDash Inc DASH shares are trading higher by 2.89% to $64.00 Tuesday morning. The stock is trading higher in sympathy with Uber Technologies Inc, which reported strong first-quarter results.

What Happened With Uber?

Uber Technologies reported quarterly losses of 8 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 9 cents.

The company also reported quarterly sales of $8.82 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.72 billion by 1.2%. This sales figure is a 28.7% increase over sales of $6.85 billion in the same period last year.

"We significantly accelerated Q1 trip growth to 24% from 19% last quarter, with Mobility trip growth of 32%, as a result of improved earner and consumer engagement," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, DASH has a 52-week high of $87.00 and a 52-week low of $41.36.