DeSantis 'Good American' But His People Skills Are 'Very, Very Bad,' Says Billionaire GOP Donor

Though Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could soon announce his candidacy for the Republican presidential primary, many polls show that the governor would trail former president Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup between the two. And one recent revelation isn’t helping the governor’s cause.

In an interview with CNN, billionaire and Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis — who was also a major donor to Trump's 2020 presidential re-election campaign — said that DeSantis’ people skills are lacking.

The billionaire noted that DeSantis hasn't returned calls from a lot of friends in Florida who had helped to get him elected. Catsimatidis also recalled a story in which one of his friends sat next to DeSantis during a dinner and never heard a word from the governor the entire time.

"He is who he is. He’s a good American, but his people skills are very, very bad," said the supermarket chain CEO, who revealed that he had financed not only Trump's campaign but also Bill and Hillary Clinton’s.

When asked whether DeSantis' lack of responsiveness to Catsimatidis was possibly due to the $20,000 the latter had given to campaign of Charlie Crist, the governor's Democratic opponent in the 2022 gubernatorial election, the billionaire said he had done so because he had known Crist for 20 or 30 years.

Read Next: ‘Nobody Safe’ As Long As Donald Trump Has Power, Says Niece: ‘Nothing At Which He Will Stop To … Get His Way’

Photo: Shutterstock