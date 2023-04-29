Hyundai's New 'Crab Driving' Tech Will End Your Parallel-Parking Nightmares Forever - See It To Believe It

There's no need to worry about your parallel-parking woes anymore.

South Korean car company Hyundai Motor Company GDR HYMTF recently introduced its new "e-Corner" technology, which allows all four wheels of a car to swivel to 90 degrees.

Hyundai Motor's parts division Hyundai Mobis released a video of the technology, which enables all four of a car's wheels to swivel either simultaneously or separately.

In the video, the South Korean company uses a futuristic Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV as an example to show how the new "crab driving" actually works. In the clip, the EV pulls up next to an open parking spot, and all four of its wheels turn perpendicular to the curb —almost like a crab — just before the car slots right into the space.

"We are idealizing the e-Corner System to meet the demands for future mobility," Cheon Jae-Seung, head of the Future Technology Convergence Institute at Hyundai Mobis, said, according to Car Scoops.

"We will secure different types of customized mobility solutions that can be applied in autonomous driving and PBVs to solidify our vision of reaching new heights as a mobility platform provider," he added.

The video also shows Hyundai's "zero turn" technology, which allows a car to execute a U-turn via a "pivot turn," during which the car's front wheels remain stationary and its back wheels swing outwards.

The South Korean carmaker has yet to give any specific date on when the new technology will be available.

Photo: Shutterstock