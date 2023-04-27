How MrBeast Built A YouTube Empire

MrBeast is one of the most successful YouTubers in the world with more than 148 million subscribers on his channel. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, routinely gets hundreds of millions of views on his videos of games, philanthropy projects and other types of content.

But How Did He Do It? Donaldson began his career in Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG YouTube in 2012 when he was just 13 years old. Unlike other YouTubers, instead of having one specific type of content, he tried out a bunch of different kinds of videos till he found a style that performed well and matched his personality.

Ultimately, charity and philanthropy content has been MrBeast’s most prominent type of content.

In a recent video, Donaldson paid for the eye surgery for 1,000 blind people and recorded the process. In another, he gave 20,000 pairs of shoes to kids in Africa.

Outside of the charity and philanthropy content, MrBeast makes various types of videos, trying challenges that can capture the attention of the audience. For example, in one video, MrBeast spent 50 hours in solitary confinement and filmed the journey.

Donaldson has grown such a massive and successful platform that he even reportedly turned down $1 billion for his channel and media empire. No matter what you think of MrBeast, his success is a testament to creating goals and sticking to them.

