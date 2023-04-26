Fisker's Ocean SUV Receives European Certification For Sale

by

Fisker Inc FSR said the European regulators had certified the Fisker Ocean SUV.

said the European regulators had certified the Fisker Ocean SUV. The company intends to start deliveries of Fisker Ocean One launch edition to European customers on May 5.

"After that, we intend to deliver all Ocean Ones by the end of September while also initiating some deliveries of the Fisker Ocean Extreme, starting in Europe with the U.S. to follow," said Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker.

The CEO said the company recently built several mid-trim level all-wheel-drive Fisker Ocean Ultras.

Fisker also produced front-wheel-drive Fisker Ocean Sports, the lowest-priced trim level, for testing and homologation purposes.

Fisker recently announced a WLTP certification in Europe of up to 707 km/440 U.K. miles (on 20-inch wheels and tires) for the Fisker Ocean Extreme trim level.

Price Action : FSR shares are trading higher by 6.94% at $5.24 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Photo Via Company

