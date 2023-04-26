Chelsea Clinton is teaming up with organizations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization, or WHO, and UNICEF in her target to achieve the biggest “childhood immunization effort ever.”

What Happened: Clinton, who serves as the vice chair of the Clinton Health Access Initiative, a global health organization that aims to expand access to care and treatment for various diseases, will be working with the World Health Organization in an effort dubbed the "The Big Catch Up," reported Fortune.

"No one should die of polio, measles, or pneumonia — including in this country, where we also need people to vaccinate their kids," said Clinton, according to the Fortune report.

The former first daughter also warned that the world is less prepared for a future pandemic than it was before COVID-19. She reportedly ascribed this to a "lack of trust and confidence" in scientists and in public health professionals.

"We all deserve to hopefully not be as unprepared as I worry we are at the moment," said Clinton, according to the report.

Why It Matters: “The Big Catch Up” is a targeted effort to boost vaccination among children after levels declined in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a WHO statement.

The 18-month WHO effort is turning into "the largest childhood immunization effort ever," according to Clinton, reported Fortune.

Clinton termed the pandemic-era rise in vaccine hesitancy "unfortunate" while reportedly admitting that she had tempered her comments.

WHO said its catch-up efforts will focus on 20 countries where three-quarters of children missed vaccinations in 2021.

