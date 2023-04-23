Warren Buffett Says He's More Worried About These Things Than Berkshire Hathaway's Future

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett said he is much more worried about another pandemic or a nuclear war than the success of his company.

In a recent interview with CNBC, the "Oracle of Omaha" said he never ends his day worried about his company Berkshire Hathaway.

"I never go to bed worried about Berkshire and how we'll handle a thing. If I'm worried about Berkshire, I should figure out something different to do about what Berkshire is doing," he said.

"At 92, I've got other things to worry about," Buffett told CNBC. "No, I don't worry about our ability. I worry about the nuclear threat. I worry about a pandemic in the future, all kinds of things, but I don't worry about them because I can't do anything about them."

Despite sharing his concerns recently, Buffett has long been known for his positive outlook. In 2017, a data scientist analyzed Buffett's annual letters to shareholders from 1977 to 2016 and found that the billionaire used common keywords such as "outstanding" and "excellent, " which reflected Buffett's "strong confidence in his optimism."

"I've got 99-and-a-fraction percent of my net worth in Berkshire, but I've got all my relatives in. I've got everybody in," Buffett told CNBC. "If I thought that I wasn't going to be able to do a decent job of managing the risk, a better than decent job, I'd be crazy to take on that responsibility."

