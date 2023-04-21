Why Predictive Oncology Stock Is Getting Hammered

Predictive Oncology Inc POAI shares are trading lower by 15.81% to $0.23 Friday morning after the company announced a reverse stock split.

What Else?

Per an SEC filing, the reverse stock split will become effective at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 24.

Every 20 shares of Predictive Oncology's issued and outstanding common stock will be converted automatically into one issued and outstanding share of common stock.

Predictive Oncology says the reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring the company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement to maintain the listing of the company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, POAI has a 52-week high of $0.80 and a 52-week low of $0.21.