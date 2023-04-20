After the aborted first attempt, SpaceX's Starship could be ready for the first test flight along with a super heavy rocket from the Starbase station in Texas.

What Happened: Elon Musk-owned SpaceX confirmed that the launch is on track and that the 62-minute launch window is timed between 9:28 a.m. EDT and 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Musk confirmed this with a tweet. "All systems green for launch," he said.

He also retweeted SpaceX's tweet of a picture of the mammoth Starship at sunset.

Why It's Important: SpaceX’s Starship is a revolutionary fully-reusable transportation system designed to facilitate humanity’s space exploration, from Earth’s orbit to the moon, Mars, and beyond.

The company’s test flight aims to gather valuable insights, which will inform and increase the probability of future success.

To date, SpaceX has completed several successful sub-orbital flight tests of Starship’s upper stage and demonstrated controlled flight capabilities.

Additionally, the team has conducted numerous tests of the Super Heavy rocket, including a 31 Raptor engine full-duration static fire.

The launch and catch tower supporting vehicle integration and launch is the world’s tallest. SpaceX won’t aim for a vertical landing of Starship or a catch of the Super Heavy booster for the first flight.

The live webcast of the event will start 45 minutes before liftoff, but the dynamic schedule may change, as was the case when the first attempt was canceled a few minutes before takeoff due to a frozen valve in one of the rocket’s tanks.

SpaceX's live-streaming of the launch could be accessed by clicking this link.

