Starship Now Targets Test Launch On 4/20, In Line With Musk's Predictions

Elon Musk's SpaceX is now targeting next week for the first flight test of its Starship.

What Happened: Teams at SpaceX are now working towards launching the Starship on April 20, SpaceX said in a tweet. The launch window will open at 8:28 a.m. CT and close at 9:30 a.m. CT.

Starship's first flight test was earlier scheduled for Monday. However, it was scrapped citing issues with a pressurant valve.

"A pressurant valve appears to be frozen, so unless it starts operating soon, no launch today," Elon Musk tweeted while adding that they would be retried in a few days.

SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket — collectively referred to as Starship — is a fully reusable transportation system aimed at carrying both crew and cargo to “Earth’s orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.” It was cleared for launch on Friday by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Last month, Musk had predicted that Starship's first launch attempt will be near the end of the third week of April.

Some Twitter users interpreted Musk's unfinished sentence as April 20, which when written as a date would be "4/20," possibly referring to the unofficial holiday celebrated by marijuana users.

