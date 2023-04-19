Donald Trump continues to attract endorsements in Florida for his bid to become the next president of the United States.

What Happened: The latest to endorse the Trump camp is Vern Buchanan, co-chair of Florida's congressional delegation. He became the eighth lawmaker from the Sunshine State to support the former president, reported Reuters.

"If we want to get our economy back on track, Donald Trump is just the guy to get it done," said Buchanan.

Notably, the DeSantis side had asked Florida's congressional delegation to pause endorsing anyone, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

So far only Laurel Lee has stayed with endorsing DeSantis, she reportedly made the announcement on Tuesday.

Why It Matters: Trump invited lawmakers to his Mar-a-Lago estate and contacted them personally, noted Reuters.

The escalation in endorsements for Trump hasn't changed DeSantis' thinking on the announcement of his presidential candidature.

DeSantis can't outright ask for endorsements as a non-candidate, according to the law, according to the report.

