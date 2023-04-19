Amid rising threat from Xi Jinping's China, the U.S. on Tuesday sent nearly 200 active duty American military instructors to train military personnel in Taiwan.

What Happened: Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Tuesday said it welcomes Washington's efforts to help the country train its troops, reported Taiwan's semi-official Central News Agency.

The official comments came after a source told CNA on Monday that around 200 U.S. military instructors are currently stationed at bases across Taiwan.

The trainers are deployed at boot camps and reserve brigades to monitor Taiwan’s procedures and offer practical advice on training techniques, the source said.

Taiwan will use the American advisor’s guidance in the future to enhance its training programs, particularly when the required military service duration is increased from four months to one year in 2024.

Why It Matters: The move is likely to fuel China-U.S. tensions further as Beijing has repeatedly asked Washington not to "play with fire."

The U.S., like most countries, doesn’t have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan due to its disputed status but President Joe Biden has often reiterated that he would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan from a Chinese attack.