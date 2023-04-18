Elon Musk said it may be beneficial to establish a contingency plan where the government has the ability to shut down Super AI server centers. Musk's comments were made in an interview Tuesday night with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

What Happened: Musk said, "You don't have to blow them up, you can cut power or connectivity."

Explaining how the loss of control of some Super AI could occur, the CEO of Twitter, Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX cited the failure of administrative passwords as an example.

See Also: How To Invest In AI Startups

The entrepreneur was asked if he had been in touch with the two companies that are behind what was described as Super AI in the interview — Open AI and Google.

Musk said he hadn't talked to Google founder Larry Page for years after he backed OpenAI. "It seems OpenAI is ahead."

"I have had conversations with the OpenAI team, but I haven't talked with Larry Page because he hasn't talked with me for a few years," Musk said.

On the topic of whether digital and biological consciousness should get equitable treatment, Musk disagreed that digital consciousness should be treated equally with its biological variant.

Why It Matters: Musk said the impact of AI technology will be felt very soon on human society.

The billionaire said that AI will begin to start changing society. The impact will start "this year" said Musk. He pointed out that GPT-4 has started to write poetry, while most humans can't do that. "No human can write so well so fast."

Musk also addressed AI's role in the political and democratic realms. "People will use AI as a tool in elections" even if it doesn't have agency on its own. If it is smart enough, are people using the tool or is the tool using them.

In a previous part of the interview with Carlson, Musk voiced concerns about rapid developments in AI but also revealed that he would launch a "maximum truth-seeking AI" platform of his own.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says We Need a Pause in the Development of Advanced AI