Why Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stock Is Rising

Charles Schwab Corporation Common Stock SCHW shares are trading higher by 2.52% to $54.10 Tuesday afternoon on continued strength after the company on Monday reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and an increase in net interest revenue.

So What Happened?

Charles Schwab on Monday reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 90 cents.

The company also reported quarterly sales of $5.12 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.15 billion by roughly 0.7%. This sales figure is a 9.5% increase over sales of $4.67 billion in the same period last year.

Charles Schwab has paused its buyback program in light of the recent events within the U.S. banking sector and the resulting regulatory uncertainty...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SCHW has a 52-week high of $93.16 and a 52-week low of $45.00.