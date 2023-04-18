Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney says Apple Inc. AAPL is capable of returning to its roots and still remain the “most valuable company in the world” — and Elon Musk agrees.

What Happened: Responding to a Twitter user who shared a news article about Apple reportedly enabling sideloading apps with the release of iOS 17, Sweeney said that the “Apple of Steve Wozniak” invented personal computers as an open platform where “users and developers were free.”

He further said that the Cupertino, California-based tech giant spearheaded by Tim Cook currently, is “capable of returning to those roots” and still retaining its crown as the “most valuable company” globally.

Tech billionaire Musk echoed his sentiment.

The news article in question talks about sideloading, which refers to the ability to install apps onto a device without using the App Store. This typically includes transferring them from a connected computer, downloading from the Internet and installing them separately, or obtaining them from a third-party app store.

Why It’s Important: Previously, during the Epic Games lawsuit, the iPhone maker had expressed concerns about privacy protection, parental controls and ransomware attacks related to direct app downloads.

“Epic wants us to be Android, but we don’t want to be. And our consumers don’t want that either,” Apple lawyer Karen Dunn said at the time.

The tech giant’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, is scheduled for June 5. The company is expected to introduce its first mixed reality headset along with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14 and a major watchOS 10 update.

