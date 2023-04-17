ñol


What's Going On With Alibaba Stock Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 17, 2023 9:48 AM | 1 min read

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA shares are trading higher Monday ahead of first-quarter GDP data in China. The Hong Kong stock exchange jumped to an eight-week high ahead of the print

What To Know: The Chinese government is expected to release first-quarter GDP and March activity data on Tuesday, per Reuters. 

Most economists are expecting GDP to have climbed in the quarter as the country pulled back on its COVID-19 restrictions.

"We have seen dividends from COVID policy shift on consumption and investment, including stronger than expected exports," said China Merchants Securities economist Zhang Yiping.

According to a Reuters poll of economists, GDP growth is expected to have increased to 4%, up from 2.9% a quarter earlier. If economists are right, the number would mark the fastest growth rate since the first quarter of 2022.

What Else: Separate reports indicate that Alibaba, along with other major e-commerce players in China, are making changes to their retail business operations in order to drive increased growth.

Alibaba is reportedly set to reorganize its Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer) businesses by establishing three central departments based on consumption trends and user demand scenarios.

BABA Price Action: Alibaba shares were up 2.22% at $96.65 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Alibaba.

