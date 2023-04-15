How To Get The Most Food For Your Money At Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a favorite fast-casual dining destination for those who crave delicious food that is made-to-order. With options to customize your meals and an abundance of flavors to choose from, Chipotle is an ideal spot for food lovers on the go.

In this article, we'll explore ten ways you can get the most bang for your buck at Chipotle. From protein choices to toppings, we'll show you how to maximize your meals while keeping your wallet in check.

1) Double up on protein - For an additional charge, you can get twice the meat in your burrito, bowl, salad or tacos. Choose from chicken, steak, barbacoa, carnitas or sofritas (vegan).

2) Get a bowl - If you're looking for a larger portion of food, go for the bowl. You'll get more food than a burrito without paying extra.

3) Choose brown rice - Brown rice is healthier than white rice and will keep you fuller for longer.

4) Skip the guac - As delicious as it is, guacamole is an expensive add-on. Alternatively, you can opt for a side of fresh avocado slices.

5) Load up on fajita veggies - The fajita veggies (bell peppers and onions) are included in the price, so don't be shy about adding them to your dish.

6) Try the new quesadilla - Chipotle's recently added quesadilla is a great value for the amount of food you get.

7) Don't forget the salsa - The salsas (mild, medium, and hot) are complimentary, so be sure to add your favorite on top of your meal.

8) Double up on beans - You can double up on the black or pinto beans without any extra charge.

9) Choose lettuce instead of rice - If you're watching your carb intake, opt for lettuce instead of rice.

10) Share with a friend - Chipotle portions are generous, so consider sharing a meal with a friend to stretch your dollars.

There are several ways to make the most of your money when dining at Chipotle. By choosing certain protein choices, rice and vegetables, you can maximize your meal without breaking the bank. Experiment with different combinations, and don't be afraid to customize your dish to your liking.

