Elon Musk’s SpaceX has postponed the launch of Transporter-7 to April 14 at around midnight Pacific Time, citing unfavorable weather conditions.

What Happened: SpaceX is now looking to launch the Transporter-7 mission on Friday, April 14 at 11:47 p.m. PT from California, the company said on its website.

Transporter-7 is the rocket manufacturer’s seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission. Initially expected to be launched on April 11, it was postponed to April 13 and now again to April 14.

Transporter-7 will have 51 payloads aboard including orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.

With the launch of the Intelsat IS-40e mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Florida last Friday, SpaceX has touched 222 launches in total since its first successful launch in 2008.

