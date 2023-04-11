NASA‘s Juno mission completed its 50th close pass by Jupiter on Saturday.

What Happened: Since July 2016 when the solar-powered NASA spacecraft arrived at Jupiter, Juno completed its 50th orbit around Jupiter on April 8, NASA said in a statement on Monday.

See Also: Best Online Stock Brokers for 2023

Celebrating the 50th orbit, NASA released 50 images that Juno helped capture of the largest planet in the solar system.

However, it is just “a small sampling of the data Juno has returned so far,” NASA added. The spacecraft has enabled views of Earth, Jupiter, and Jupiter's large moons Ganymede, Europa, and Io.

Juno is NASA’s most distant planetary orbiter launched in August 2011 aboard an Atlas V rocket. It traveled five years before entering orbit around Jupiter in 2016 and is expected to continue its probes into Jupiter through September 2025 or until the end of its life.

“Some of Juno's most exciting exploration is still to come!” NASA said in a tweet. The spacecraft will now dive into Jupiter’s ring system, and fly over the night side of the planet.

Responding to Juno’s achievement, SpaceX-rival United Launch Alliance tweeted, “Honored to have given you a lift to Jupiter on #AtlasV!”

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: SpaceX To Launch Axiom'S Second All-Private Mission To ISS In May