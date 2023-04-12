ñol


Why Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Is Trading Lower

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
April 12, 2023 11:36 AM | 1 min read

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL shares are trading lower by 2.89% to $33.58 Wednesday morning. Shares of airline companies are trading lower in sympathy with American Airlines after the company issued preliminary results below analyst expectations.

What Happened?

Shares of Fort Worth, Texas-headquarted American Airlines are trading sharply lower during Wednesday's session after announcing first-quarter adjusted EPS in the range of 1 cent to 5 cents per share, compared to the company's prior guidance of approximately breakeven.

See Also: What's Next For Berkshire Hathaway After Warren Buffett? Greg Abel Weighs In

American Airlines also says the company expects first-quarter total revenue of $12.194 billion, lower than the consensus estimate of $12.3 billion. The company meanwhile expects first-quarter adjusted EPS in the range of 1 cent to 5 cents, compared to the consensus estimate of 7 cents.

On an upbeat note, the airline says, during the first quarter, the company flew 65.0 billion total available seat miles, 9.2% higher than the first quarter of 2022, and just above the mid-point of its prior guidance of up 8% to 10%.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, DAL has a 52-week high of $46.27 and a 52-week low of $27.20.

