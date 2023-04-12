- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc HTCR shares gained premarket on Wednesday after inking the tenth Go IPO deal.
- On April 11, HeartCore forged an agreement with rYojbaba Inc for its tenth Go IPO consulting service win.
- Under the deal, HeartCore will assist rYojbaba in going public and listing on the Nasdaq.
- Through Go IPO, the company services clients by assisting throughout the audit and legal firm hiring process, translating requested documents into English, assisting in the preparation of documentation for internal controls required for an initial public offering or de-SPAC, providing general support services, assisting in the preparation of the S-1 or F-1 filing.
- HeartCore expects to generate from rYojbaba $0.5 million in initial fees. In addition, Heartcore received a warrant to acquire 3% of rYojbaba's common stock on a fully diluted basis.
- HeartCore announced receiving $4.1 million of SYLA Technologies Co, Ltd SYT common stock following its recent IPO and $0.45 million of AERWINS Technologies Inc AWIN common stock, both valued as of March 31, 2023.
- Price Action: HTCR shares traded higher by 120.7% at $1.97 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
