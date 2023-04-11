Clear Skies Ahead: Chinese Airlines Resume Boeing 737 MAX Operations: Report

by

reportedly disclosed that 11 Chinese airlines had resumed 737 MAX operations as of April 10, a positive indication of its efforts to rebuild its business in the world's second-largest aviation market. The number of 737 MAX returning to commercial service reached 43, accounting for approximately 45% of the Chinese 737 MAX fleet, reported Reuters.

Boeing didn't name the airlines, but Hainan Airlines Holding Co Ltd, Fuzhou Airlines, Lucky Air, and Air China have all flown the jets in the months, mentioned the report.

BA also upgraded a flight training device for the 737 MAX jet in Shanghai to help with pilot training.

"The move reaffirms our commitment to our civil aircraft customers in China. The equipment upgrade allows us to further enhance our support for Chinese 737 MAX customers as they expand the aircraft's operations in and around China," the report quoted Sherry Carbary, president of Boeing China.

Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.38% at $211.59 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

