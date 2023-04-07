Tesla Could Expand Giga Berlin Site By 110 Hectares To Ramp Up Production Capacity: Report

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has reportedly submitted the preliminary draft of plans to expand its gigafactory in Berlin-Brandenburg.

What Happened: Tesla could expand its site by about 110 hectares, reported German publication RBB 24, citing the preliminary draft. The company is looking to build storage areas, logistics zones and a freight depot at Giga Berlin, which now sits on about 300 hectares of land.

Environmental organizations and citizens can comment on the draft for a month, either in writing or in person.

Last month, it was reported that Tesla submitted an application to the responsible State Office for the Environment to expand production capacity at the Gigafactory. The EV maker is looking to ramp up production capacity at Berlin to a million vehicles per year from the present 500,000. Ramping up production would require more production facilities that would need to be set up, Tesla said.

The initial construction of the Berlin Gigafactory had faced flak from local environmentalists over allegations related to the felling of trees and excess water usage. However, the expansion would require no more water than contractually agreed before, Tesla said in its application.

