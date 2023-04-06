Tesla, Inc. TSLA has officially coronated Tom Zhu as the head of the electric vehicle maker’s automotive business.

What Happened: A proxy statement filed by Tesla late Thursday named Zhu as Senior Vice President, Automotive, and his elevation to the role was effective April 2023. Zhu, who joined the company in April 2014, has served in various operational roles before being appointed as VP, of Greater China, the company said in the filing.

China is Tesla’s biggest geography from the perspective of production and sales.

Another feather to his cap is his overseeing the Giga Shanghai factory construction, which came online in record time.

At the Investor Day held on March 1, it was evident that Zhu would also be in charge of the commissioning of Tesla’s proposed Giga Mexico plant. He was also subsequently found offering updates on the factory’s construction.

See Also: Everything You Need To Know About Tesla Stock

Analyst Reacts: Following the disclosure, Ross Gerber of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management said “all falling into place as hoped.”

“Some great tesla news today, very pleased,” he added.

The leadership at Tesla has come under severe criticism, especially after Musk’s takeover of Twitter. He was panned for spending a disproportionate share of his time for the social media platform.

Tesla bulls and supporters have been fervently appealing to him to name a Twitter CEO so that he could come back full-time at his flagship venture.

Tesla closed Thursday’s session at $185.06, down 0.25%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk's Brother Sold $20M Of Tesla Stock This Week: Should It Matter For Investors?