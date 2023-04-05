ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Why Costco Stock Is Sliding After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 5, 2023 5:36 PM | 1 min read
Why Costco Stock Is Sliding After Hours

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported March sales results.

The Details: Costco reported net sales of $21.71 billion for the month of March, up 0.5% on a year-over-year basis. The company reported net sales of $137.77 billion for the 31-week period ended April 2. 

U.S. comparable sales fell 1.5% in March and comps were down 1.1% overall. Costco said e-commerce sales were down close to 13% last month. 

Check This Out: Vending Machine Side Hustle Turns Into $360K Business: Now This 28-Year-Old Entrepreneur Works Just 6 Hours A Week

COST Price Action: Costco has a 52-week high of $612.12 and a 52-week low of $406.64.

The stock was down 2.24% after hours at $486 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsRetail SalesAfter-Hours CenterMoverswhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved