A new hacking trend seems to have caught even Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL YouTube off guard. Threat actors are now spoofing the platform’s email address to hack unsuspecting users.

What Happened: On Wednesday, the Team YouTube account on Twitter informed users that the platform is seeing “reports of a phishing attempt showing no-reply@youtube.com as the sender”

Given that the fake email gives the appearance of an official email address, YouTube warns users to stay cautious and not download or access any files attached to the same.

According to the Google support page, all emails sent from YouTube will come from @youtube.com or @google.com.

Why It’s Important: Last month, “Linus Tech Tips,” a popular tech channel hosted by Linus Gabriel Sebastian with 15.3 million subscribers, was hacked and used for a Bitcoin scam featuring Elon Musk.

The scam continued to stream on his channel for a couple of hours until he alerted the YouTube team and they restored the account.

The YouTuber at the time said these types of scams have become common on the platform.

