Why Butterfly Network (BFLY) Stock Is Popping Off Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
April 4, 2023 10:32 AM | 1 min read
Butterfly Network Inc BFLY shares are trading higher by 24.60% to $2.33 Tuesday morning after the company announced it received 510(k) clearance for an AI-enabled Auto B-line Counter.

What Else?

Butterfly says the company's Auto B-line Counter leverages deep learning technology to produce a B-line count from just a six second ultrasound clip – a drastic change from traditionally manual, subjective counting processes to more consistent interpretation of B-lines.

The company says B-lines on an ultrasound scan appear as bright, vertical lines that indicate wetness in the lungs and are associated with pulmonary air-space disease, such as congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pneumonia and COVID-19.

The company anticipates that the AI-enabled Auto B-line Counter will launch early summer in the United States.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BFLY has a 52-week high of $8.72 and a 52-week low of $1.62.

Posted In: NewsPenny StocksSmall Capwhy it's moving

