If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now.

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 40.82%, 72.74% and 25.80% respectively.

As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the broader electric vehicle (EV) space have had it much better. Bulls that took a chance on Tesla following the fall 2018 announcement of the SEC's lawsuit against the EV-giant’s CEO Elon Musk for securities fraud — and held through the time of publication — have cashed in big time.

For the uninitiated, Tesla Inc TSLA investors in 2018 were taken aback by a very unorthodox announcement on Aug. 7, when Musk tweeted that he was considering taking the company private and suggested that funding was "secured.”

According to the SEC filing, the misleading statements made by the Tesla chief falsely indicated that he could take Tesla private at a specified purchase price. The purchase price reflected a premium over the price of Tesla shares at the time. Additionally, Musk had not discussed nor confirmed key deal terms with any funding source… Read More

Returns on Tesla Since 2018: Here's how much $1,000 invested in Tesla stock on September 27, 2018 would be worth today: $11,754.10 for a return of 1,075.41%.

Photo: Shutterstock