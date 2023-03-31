ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

US Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Apple In Patent Infringement Case Against VirnetX

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
March 31, 2023 6:49 AM | 2 min read
US Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Apple In Patent Infringement Case Against VirnetX
  • Apple Inc AAPL turned the tables in its favor by convincing a U.S. appeals court on Thursday to uphold a patent tribunal's ruling.
  • The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a decision from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office invalidating the two patents VirnetX Holding Corp VHC had accused Apple of infringing, Reuters reports citing court documents.
  • The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed decisions by the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board that the patents were invalid in light of earlier publications.
  • The two companies have waged a 13-year court battle. An East Texas jury awarded VirnetX $502 million in 2020 after deciding that Apple violated the virtual private network (VPN) patents at issue in Thursday's decision.
  • The court heard combined arguments in both cases in September, and both sides said upholding the decision to cancel the patents would also likely negate the jury award.
  • On Thursday, VirnetX's board declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share. VirnetX proposed to pay the dividend by April 17, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 10, 2023
  • The aggregate amount of the cash payment in connection with this special dividend will be approximately $71.4 million. 
  • With the special cash dividend, VirnetX entered into a cooperation agreement with Bradley L. Radoff, Michael Torok, and certain of their respective affiliates, who collectively own approximately 6.6% of VirnetX's common stock.
  • As part of the deal, VirnetX committed to promptly distribute to shareholders 80% of future proceeds, if any, net of related legal costs, licensing costs, and taxes, that it receives from its current litigation with Apple.
  • Price Action: VHC shares traded higher by 4.96% at $1.48 premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Image by Okan Caliskan from Pixabay

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPenny StocksLegalTechMediaBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved