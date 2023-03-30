Why Metropolitan Bank Shares Are Bouncing Back After Hours

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp MCB shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company provided an update on its financials.
What Happened: Metropolitan bank issued an update on its financial information in response to a recent bearish report claiming the company had liquidity issues.
The bank said it remains well-capitalized across all measures of regulatory capital. As of March 29, total core deposit verticals were $5.04 billion, up 5.04% from the end of 2022.
Cash on deposit with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and readily accessible secured funding capacity totaled $3.1 billion as of Wednesday.
The stock is bouncing back after falling in Thursday's regular trading session as traders circled a Vidar Research Substack report titled "Metropolitan Commercial Bank Is A Mixed Bag Of Problems."
MCB Price Action: Metropolitan Bank shares were up 19.9% after hours at $30.40 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.
