Why Metropolitan Bank Shares Are Bouncing Back After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 30, 2023 5:13 PM | 1 min read
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp MCB shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company provided an update on its financials.

What Happened: Metropolitan bank issued an update on its financial information in response to a recent bearish report claiming the company had liquidity issues.

The bank said it remains well-capitalized across all measures of regulatory capital. As of March 29, total core deposit verticals were $5.04 billion, up 5.04% from the end of 2022. 

Cash on deposit with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and readily accessible secured funding capacity totaled $3.1 billion as of Wednesday. 

The stock is bouncing back after falling in Thursday's regular trading session as traders circled a Vidar Research Substack report titled "Metropolitan Commercial Bank Is A Mixed Bag Of Problems."

The Details: Why Metropolitan Bank Stock Is Tumbling Today

MCB Price Action: Metropolitan Bank shares were up 19.9% after hours at $30.40 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: jenniferfgallagher from Pixabay.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

