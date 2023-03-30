Here Are 5 Foods Mark Zuckerberg Can't Live Without

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta Platforms Inc, is not just a tech guru but also a foodie. He has often spoken about his love for food and even shared his favorite dishes on social media.

As a keen observer of his lifestyle, we have curated a list of five foods that Zuckerberg likes. From simple ingredients to exotic tastes, his food choices are a perfect blend of taste and health. Here are some of his must-try favorite dishes.

Grilled Chicken: Zuckerberg's go-to food is reportedly grilled chicken, having mentioned that he likes grilled chicken for its high protein content and low-fat quantity. It's a perfect meal for a health-conscious person such as him. Grilled chicken is easy to make and quite healthy as it is cooked with less oil. It also provides a good dose of vitamin B-6, vitamin B-12 and selenium.

See Also: 5 Foods That Tesla, SpaceX Boss Elon Musk Loves

Sushi: Sushi is his second favorite food. It's a Japanese delicacy that comes in different varieties such as rice rolls, fish and vegetable-filled rolls. According to a post on his social media account, he loves sushi for its unique flavors and low-calorie content. Sushi also contains Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids which provide various health benefits.

BBQ Ribs: Zuckerberg is an avid barbecue lover and likes to prepare barbecue ribs on his own; he has shared pictures on social media multiple times. According to him, nothing beats the smoky taste of ribs. Barbecue ribs are not only delicious but also a good source of protein and nutrients. They are high in vitamin B-12, zinc and iron.

Toast with peanut butter: Zuckerberg has mentioned on several occasions he likes to start his day with a simple breakfast of toast with peanut butter. Peanut butter is a rich source of protein and healthy fats. It's also high in fiber and contains no cholesterol. Toast with peanut butter is an excellent choice for breakfast that’s both nutritious and filling.

Turkey: Zuckerberg has also mentioned that he enjoys eating turkey, especially during Thanksgiving. Turkey is a lean source of protein that’s low in fat and calories. It is also a good source of vitamin B-6 and iron. Turkey is a great option for those who want to get the most out of their protein sources without consuming too many calories.

See Also: AI is Quickly Becoming the Hottest Startup Investing Trend of 2023

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.