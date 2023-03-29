Florida School Principal Sends $100K In School Funds To Elon Musk Impersonator, Now Resigns

The principal of a school in Florida sent $100,000 of school money to a scammer posing as Tesla Inc and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Jan McGee, the longtime principal of a charter school in southeast Volusia County, has resigned after it was revealed that she wrote the check to the scammer, reported WESH-TV.

"I love this school more than anything else. If it means your administration is going to stay, I'm turning in my resignation," the outlet quoted McGee saying.

McGee has been the principal of Burns Science and Technology Charter School in Oak Hill since its 2011 inception.

According to the report, McGee spent months talking to a man online pretending to be Musk.

McGee was trying to get a donation for the school in exchange for a $100,000 check. Instead, she said someone pretended to be Musk and offered to invest millions of dollars in the school in the business of payment.

However, the school's business manager canceled the check before it could reach the scammer.

Following the controversy, school board members and parents insisted that McGee resign as she was reckless with school funds.

Earlier in 2021, investors lost millions in crypto giveaway scams by Musk impersonators. Scammers duped investors out of more than $2 million.

