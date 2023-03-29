ñol


Why Emergent Biosolutions Stock Is Surging Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 29, 2023 9:23 AM | 1 min read
Emergent Biosolutions Inc EBS shares are trading higher Wednesday following reports the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the company's Naloxone nasal spray for over-the-counter use.

What To Know: Emergent Biosolutions' Naloxone spray, also known as Narcan, is used to reverse the effects of opioids, especially amid signs of an overdose. According to a Reuters report, the FDA approved the drug to be sold nationwide without a prescription.

The news comes a month after an independent panel of advisors unanimously recommended over-the-counter use of the drug. 

U.S. drug-related overdose deaths increased approximately 15% year-over-year in 2021, per Reuters, citing official data.

EBS Price Action: Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week high of $45.02 and a 52-week low of $7.74.

The stock was up 18.9% at $10.59 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Emergent Biosolutions.

Posted In: NewsSmall CapFDAMoverswhy it's moving

