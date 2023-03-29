Tesla's Mexico Gigafactory Allays Country's Water Usage Concerns — To Be The Most Water-Efficient Auto Plant Worldwide, Says Official

Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Relations visited the site where Tesla Inc.’s TSLA Gigafactory will be built in the country and said that it will have the lowest water consumption of any automobile factory in the world.

What Happened: Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon shared a panoramic view of the Gigafactory site on Twitter and shared comments on water consumption on Tuesday.

When translated to English, the tweet states, “Panoramic view of the property where Tesla will build the automotive plant with the lowest water consumption in the world.”

Tesla analyst Sawyer Merrit shared some tweets from the Mexican official, including one in which he can be seen inside a Tesla vehicle with the Governor of Nuevo León Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda.

Why It Matters: A blog published by chemical multinational DuPont states that the automotive industry uses nearly 40,000 gallons of water to make one car. Water is used in almost every stage of automotive manufacturing, according to DuPont.

Before the Tesla Gigafactory was announced in late February, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the EV-maker's CEO Elon Musk had held discussions over the telephone. The president had later addressed water supply constraints at the then-potential Nuevo León site.

Obrador, who was hesitant earlier in committing to the site in Nuevo León, gave his go-ahead after the president was given reassurance by Musk that the factory will use recycled water.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: US-Japan Announce EV Battery Minerals Deal In Bid To Reduce Reliance On China