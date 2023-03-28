Memes Galore: Twitter Compares Elon Musk To Bill Gates, Tesla CEO Responds With Hilarious Comeback

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are similar, suggested Twitter to a user who shared the screenshot, which, in turn, garnered a response from the serial entrepreneur.

What Happened: Musk reacted with “sick burn lol” to a screenshot posted by a Twitter user, which said that the two billionaires were similar.

This prompted a series of memes and responses on the thread, which garnered over a million views.

Why It Matters: Recently, Musk said Gates’ understanding of artificial intelligence was “limited” and continues to remain so.

The response came after Gates articulated his opinions on AI in a blog post titled, “The Age of AI has begun.”

Earlier in the month, Gates dished out advice to Musk that the SpaceX CEO should focus on earthly priorities instead of the exploration of Mars.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says 'D**k Move' On Bill Gates' Part Over Allegations Of Backing 'Dark Money Fund'